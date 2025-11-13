USC Trojans and the Illinois State Redbirds square off

Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) vs. USC Trojans (2-0) Inglewood, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Illinois…

Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) vs. USC Trojans (2-0)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Illinois State in Inglewood, California.

USC went 17-18 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Trojans gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Illinois State went 22-14 overall with a 14-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Redbirds averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

