USC hosts Cal Poly to tip off season

Cal Poly Mustangs at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -24.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Cal Poly in the season opener.

USC went 12-7 at home last season while going 17-18 overall. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Cal Poly went 16-19 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Mustangs shot 46.2% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

