Urosevic scores 23 off the bench, Lehigh downs Valley Forge 91-52

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Urosevic’s 23 points off of the bench led Lehigh to a 91-52 victory against Valley Forge on Thursday.

Urosevic shot 9 for 14, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Mountain Hawks (1-1). Nasir Whitlock and Edouard Benoit added 12 points apiece.

The Patriots were led by Isaiah Reece, who posted 12 points and two steals. Kyle Jones added 10 points.

Benoit scored 10 points in the first half to help the Hawks build a 44-22 lead at the break.

