Urosevic leads Lehigh against West Virginia after 23-point outing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -18.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits West Virginia after Andrew Urosevic scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 91-52 victory over the Valley Forge Christian Patriots.

West Virginia finished 19-13 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 7.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Lehigh went 11-19 overall with a 3-14 record on the road last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.