UNLV Rebels open season at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks

UT Martin Skyhawks at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV begins the season at home against UT Martin.

UNLV finished 11-5 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Rebels shot 44.0% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

UT Martin went 14-19 overall with a 5-12 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free-throw line and 27.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

