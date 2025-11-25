UNLV Lady Rebels face the Creighton Bluejays on 3-game slide

Creighton Bluejays (1-3) at UNLV Lady Rebels (2-3) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV heads into the…

Creighton Bluejays (1-3) at UNLV Lady Rebels (2-3)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV heads into the matchup against Creighton as losers of three games in a row.

The Lady Rebels have gone 2-1 in home games. UNLV has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton went 26-7 overall a season ago while going 11-3 on the road. The Bluejays allowed opponents to score 63.6 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

