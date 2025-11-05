UNLV hosts Washington State following Villa’s 24-point game

Washington State Cougars at UNLV Rebels Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces UNLV after Eleonora…

Washington State Cougars at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces UNLV after Eleonora Villa scored 24 points in Washington State’s 87-85 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

UNLV went 17-2 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Rebels averaged 14.7 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Washington State went 21-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

