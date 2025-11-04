UNLV hosts UT Martin to start season

UT Martin Skyhawks at UNLV Rebels Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -17.5; over/under is 144.5…

UT Martin Skyhawks at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -17.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV starts the season at home against UT Martin.

UNLV finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Rebels averaged 12.1 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

UT Martin went 10-12 in OVC games and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

