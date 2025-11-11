UNLV hosts Montana after Cunningham’s 25-point showing

Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5; over/under is…

Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Montana after Naas Cunningham scored 25 points in UNLV’s 101-69 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

UNLV went 11-5 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Rebels averaged 6.5 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Montana went 7-8 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

