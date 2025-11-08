UNLV hosts DePaul following Timm’s 28-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (1-0) at UNLV Lady Rebels (1-0)
Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on UNLV after Ally Timm scored 28 points in DePaul’s 92-54 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.
UNLV finished 17-2 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Lady Rebels averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 21.9 from beyond the arc.
DePaul finished 5-8 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Blue Demons allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.
