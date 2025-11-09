Underclassmen Diop, Trouet lead Arizona State to 81-66 victory over Utah Tech

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Mor Massamba Diop had 18 points, sophomore Santiago Trouet posted a double-double and Arizona State…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Mor Massamba Diop had 18 points, sophomore Santiago Trouet posted a double-double and Arizona State defeated Utah Tech 81-66 on Sunday.

Diop made 7 of 12 shots from the floor for the Sun Devils (2-0), including both of his 3-point tries. He added six rebounds. Trouet finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, sinking 4 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer.

Maurice Odum pitched in with 14 points, six assists and six rebounds, while Allen Mukeba scored 10 off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting for Arizona State.

Jusaun Holt hit a 3-pointer to pull Utah Tech even at 14-all, but Trouet scored off his own steal and Diop followed with a 3-pointer to spark an 8-0 spurt. The Sun Devils took a 14-point lead with 2:39 remaining and carried it into halftime at 39-25.

Trouet buried a 3-pointer to give Arizona State its largest lead at 75-52 with 5:16 left to play.

Britton Berrett and Chance Trujillo hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 13-0 run and cut it to 75-65 with 2:39 remaining. Odum sank two free throws to end the run and Diop followed with a dunk to seal the victory.

Trujillo scored 15 to lead the Trailblazers (2-2). Noah Bolanga had 13 points, six rebounds and five of his team’s 16 turnovers. Ethan Potter totaled 12 points and eight rebounds, while Holt scored 11 with four assists.

