UNC Wilmington Seahawks to play the North Carolina Central Eagles Friday

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (0-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces UNC Wilmington.

North Carolina Central went 9-21 overall with a 5-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles shot 36.8% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Wilmington went 4-10 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Seahawks shot 40.2% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

