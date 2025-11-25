UNC Wilmington Seahawks face the SE Louisiana Lions on 3-game win streak

SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington heads into a matchup against SE Louisiana as winners of three consecutive games.

The Seahawks have gone 3-0 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Wessler averaging 4.0.

The Lions are 0-4 in road games. SE Louisiana gives up 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

UNC Wilmington averages 84.4 points, 17.2 more per game than the 67.2 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 61.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 71.2 UNC Wilmington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Jaiden Lawrence is shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.