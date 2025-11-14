UNC Wilmington plays South Carolina Upstate after Hodge’s 21-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays South Carolina Upstate after Nolan Hodge scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 86-77 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

UNC Wilmington went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Seahawks averaged 15.4 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 2-14 on the road and 6-26 overall last season. The Spartans averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.5 last season.

