UNC Wilmington plays SE Louisiana, aims for 4th straight victory

SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -13; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington heads into a matchup against SE Louisiana as winners of three games in a row.

The Seahawks are 3-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Patrick Wessler leads the Seahawks with 8.4 boards.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. SE Louisiana is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has given up to its opponents (39.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Jalen Forrest is averaging 10.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

