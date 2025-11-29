UNC Wilmington defeats Gardner-Webb 88-62

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge had 16 points in UNC Wilmington’s 88-62 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Hodge shot…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge had 16 points in UNC Wilmington’s 88-62 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Hodge shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Seahawks (7-1). Madison Durr scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Noah Ross went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Seahawks.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-9) were led by Spence Sims, who posted 19 points. Gardner-Webb also got 14 points from Curtis Williams III. Jacob Hogarth had nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

UNC Wilmington took the lead for good with 11:32 left in the first half. The score was 48-30 at halftime, with Ross racking up nine points. UNC Wilmington extended its lead to 64-42 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Patrick Wessler scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

