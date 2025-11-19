UNC Greensboro takes on Queens, aims to stop 4-game slide

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-4) at Queens Royals (2-3) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro aims…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-4) at Queens Royals (2-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro aims to end its four-game slide with a win over Queens.

The Royals have gone 2-0 at home. Queens is second in the ASUN with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nasir Mann averaging 4.4.

UNC Greensboro finished 8-6 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 65.4 points per game and shot 40.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

