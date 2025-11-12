UNC Greensboro takes on NC State for non-conference showdown

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-2) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-2) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -30.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State and UNC Greensboro face off in non-conference action.

NC State went 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

UNC Greensboro went 8-6 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Spartans averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

