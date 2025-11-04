UNC Greensboro Spartans to visit San Francisco Dons Wednesday

UNC Greensboro Spartans at San Francisco Dons San Francisco; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays UNC Greensboro.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans at San Francisco Dons

San Francisco; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays UNC Greensboro.

San Francisco went 15-16 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Dons averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 16-1 in SoCon play and 7-6 on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 63.8 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

