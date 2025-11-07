UNC Greensboro hosts Elon following Cuthrell’s 21-point showing

Elon Phoenix (1-0) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-1) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits UNC…

Elon Phoenix (1-0) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-1)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits UNC Greensboro after Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points in Elon’s 99-51 victory over the Belmont Abbey Crusaders.

UNC Greensboro went 11-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from deep last season.

Elon finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second-chance points and 17.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

