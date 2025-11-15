UNC Greensboro hosts Austin Peay after Whitehead’s 21-point game

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-3) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-3)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Austin Peay after Donald Whitehead Jr. scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 110-64 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

UNC Greensboro went 20-12 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.4 last season.

Austin Peay went 4-13 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Governors allowed opponents to score 74.9 points per game and shot 46.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.