UNC Greensboro hosts Austin Peay after Whitehead’s 21-point game

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-3)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Austin Peay after Donald Whitehead Jr. scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 110-64 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.
UNC Greensboro went 20-12 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.4 last season.
Austin Peay went 4-13 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Governors allowed opponents to score 74.9 points per game and shot 46.5% from the field last season.
___
