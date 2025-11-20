UNC Greensboro faces Queens on 4-game slide

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-4) at Queens Royals (2-3) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -6.5;…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-4) at Queens Royals (2-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks to break its four-game slide with a win over Queens.

The Royals have gone 2-0 at home. Queens is fourth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 80.4 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

UNC Greensboro went 20-12 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

