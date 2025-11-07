UNC Asheville visits Georgia Southern following Applewhite’s 21-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on UNC Asheville after Alden Applewhite scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 92-89 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

Georgia Southern finished 17-16 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 13.6 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

UNC Asheville went 12-6 in Big South play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs gave up 76.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

