UNC Asheville opens season at home against Mercer

Mercer Bears at UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville begins the season at home against Mercer.

UNC Asheville went 4-27 overall with a 2-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs shot 36.4% from the field and 25.6% from 3-point range last season.

Mercer finished 3-11 on the road and 8-22 overall last season. The Bears allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shot 40.6% from the field last season.

