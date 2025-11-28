UMKC plays Weber State on 4-game road slide

UMKC Roos (1-5) at Weber State Wildcats (2-4) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try to…

UMKC Roos (1-5) at Weber State Wildcats (2-4)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Roos play Weber State.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in home games. Weber State averages 87.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Roos are 0-4 on the road. UMKC has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Weber State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 69.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Weber State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Henning is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

CJ Evans is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.