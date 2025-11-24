UMKC plays Lindenwood on 3-game road skid

UMKC Roos (1-4) at Lindenwood Lions (2-4) Saint Charles, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under…

UMKC Roos (1-4) at Lindenwood Lions (2-4)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hits the road against Lindenwood looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Lions have gone 1-0 at home. Lindenwood ranks fifth in the OVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Milos Nenadic averaging 4.7.

The Roos are 0-3 on the road. UMKC ranks ninth in the Summit League shooting 25.4% from 3-point range.

Lindenwood scores 73.8 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 86.4 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Lindenwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals. Jadis Jones is shooting 71.4% and averaging 15.8 points.

CJ Evans is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

