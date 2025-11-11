UMKC hosts Iona after Anthony’s 25-point performance

Iona Gaels (1-0) at UMKC Roos (1-1) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under…

Iona Gaels (1-0) at UMKC Roos (1-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on UMKC after CJ Anthony scored 25 points in Iona’s 81-73 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

UMKC went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Roos averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

Iona went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Gaels averaged 9.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

