UMKC faces Weber State, looks to break road skid

UMKC Roos (1-5) at Weber State Wildcats (2-4) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under…

UMKC Roos (1-5) at Weber State Wildcats (2-4)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will attempt to end its four-game road losing streak when the Roos take on Weber State.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on their home court. Weber State scores 87.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Roos are 0-4 in road games. UMKC ranks third in the Summit League with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jerome Palm averaging 2.2.

Weber State is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.2% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Henning is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

CJ Evans is averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.