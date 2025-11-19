UMKC faces TCU, seeks to halt 3-game slide

UMKC Roos (1-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs…

UMKC Roos (1-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -24.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC looks to end its three-game losing streak with a victory against TCU.

TCU went 16-16 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

UMKC finished 2-12 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Roos allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

