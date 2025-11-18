UMKC faces TCU on 3-game losing streak

UMKC Roos (1-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC enters the…

UMKC Roos (1-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC enters the matchup against TCU after losing three games in a row.

TCU finished 16-16 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Horned Frogs averaged 67.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

UMKC went 2-12 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Roos averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 26.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.