UMKC faces Lindenwood, aims to end road skid

UMKC Roos (1-4) at Lindenwood Lions (2-4)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will look to break its three-game road skid when the Roos face Lindenwood.

The Lions have gone 1-0 in home games. Lindenwood is eighth in the OVC scoring 73.8 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Roos have gone 0-3 away from home. UMKC is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lindenwood averages 73.8 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 86.4 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 69.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 80.3 Lindenwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Jadis Jones is shooting 71.4% and averaging 15.8 points.

CJ Evans is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

