UMBC visits Dayton following King’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 11:02 AM

UMBC Retrievers (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Dayton after Jah’likai King scored 23 points in UMBC’s 74-53 win against the Penn State-York Nittany Lions.

Dayton finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 16-2 at home. The Flyers gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

UMBC finished 5-12 in America East action and 5-10 on the road last season. The Retrievers averaged 14.6 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

