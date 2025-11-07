UMBC visits Dayton following King’s 23-point game

UMBC takes on Dayton after Jah'likai King scored 23 points in UMBC's 74-53 win against the Penn State-York Nittany Lions.

UMBC Retrievers (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Dayton after Jah’likai King scored 23 points in UMBC’s 74-53 win against the Penn State-York Nittany Lions.

Dayton finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 16-2 at home. The Flyers gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

UMBC finished 5-12 in America East action and 5-10 on the road last season. The Retrievers averaged 14.6 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

