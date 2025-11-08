UMass secures 83-62 win over Albany (NY)

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol scored 23 points as UMass beat Albany (NY) 83-62 on Saturday. Bettiol also contributed…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol scored 23 points as UMass beat Albany (NY) 83-62 on Saturday.

Bettiol also contributed eight rebounds for the Minutemen (1-1). Daniel Hankins-Sanford added 14 points while going 4 of 9 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and also had 10 rebounds. K’Jei Parker had 12 points and shot 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jaden Kempson finished with 17 points, four assists and four steals for the Great Danes (0-2). Albany (NY) also got 16 points and three steals from Zach Matulu.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

