UMass Minutemen face the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix (1-5) vs. UMass Minutemen (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Green Bay in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Minutemen have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UMass ranks second in the MAC with 18.2 assists per game led by Danny Carbuccia averaging 4.4.

The Phoenix are 1-5 in non-conference play. Green Bay is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

UMass is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 62.3% and averaging 17.6 points.

Marcus Hall is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 10.3 points.

