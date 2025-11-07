UMass-Lowell visits No. 4 UConn following Green’s 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at UConn Huskies (1-0) Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -33.5; over/under…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at UConn Huskies (1-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -33.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits No. 4 UConn after Austin Green scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 107-55 victory over the Rivier Raiders.

UConn finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Huskies averaged 77.0 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

UMass-Lowell went 3-11 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 15.3 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

