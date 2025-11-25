UMass-Lowell visits Hackett and Stonehill

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-6) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5) South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts UMass-Lowell…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-6) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts UMass-Lowell after Davante Hackett scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 74-70 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Skyhawks are 2-0 on their home court. Stonehill is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The River Hawks are 0-5 in road games. UMass-Lowell allows 84.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Stonehill is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Skyhawks. Hackett is averaging 9.4 points.

Darrel Yepdo averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. JJ Massaquoi is averaging 15.4 points.

