UMass-Lowell visits Hackett and Stonehill

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-6) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5)
South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts UMass-Lowell after Davante Hackett scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 74-70 win over the Lafayette Leopards.
The Skyhawks are 2-0 on their home court. Stonehill is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.
The River Hawks are 0-5 in road games. UMass-Lowell allows 84.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.
Stonehill is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Stonehill gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Skyhawks. Hackett is averaging 9.4 points.
Darrel Yepdo averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. JJ Massaquoi is averaging 15.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
