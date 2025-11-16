UMass-Lowell takes on Wake Forest on 3-game losing streak

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -28.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell heads into the matchup with Wake Forest after losing three games in a row.

Wake Forest finished 13-3 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

UMass-Lowell went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The River Hawks gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 13.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

