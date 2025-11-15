UMass-Lowell faces Wake Forest on 3-game slide

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell enters the matchup with Wake Forest as losers of three straight games.

Wake Forest finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 11.3 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

UMass-Lowell went 3-11 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The River Hawks averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from deep.

