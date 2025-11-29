UMass-Lowell earns 90-67 victory over Emerson

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — JJ Massaquoi scored 21 points as UMass-Lowell beat Emerson 90-67 on Saturday. Massaquoi shot 8 of…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — JJ Massaquoi scored 21 points as UMass-Lowell beat Emerson 90-67 on Saturday.

Massaquoi shot 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the River Hawks (3-6). Jared Frey scored 18 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Austin Green had 15 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line.

The Lions were led in scoring by Jacob Armant and Shay Roban, who each had 21 points.

