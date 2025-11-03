UMass hosts Marshall to begin season

Marshall Thundering Herd at UMass Minutemen Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -4.5; over/under is 150.5…

Marshall Thundering Herd at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass starts the season at home against Marshall.

UMass went 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutemen averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.0 last season.

Marshall went 5-9 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Thundering Herd averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

