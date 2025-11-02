UMass hosts Marshall in season opener

Marshall Thundering Herd at UMass Minutemen Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -4.5; over/under is 151…

Marshall Thundering Herd at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -4.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Marshall for the season opener.

UMass went 12-20 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Minutemen averaged 7.8 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Marshall finished 13-7 in Sun Belt play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Thundering Herd averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 29.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

