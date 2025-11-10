UMass hosts Harvard after Palmieri’s 20-point outing

Harvard Crimson (1-1) at UMass Minutewomen (2-0) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Harvard after Allie…

Harvard Crimson (1-1) at UMass Minutewomen (2-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Harvard after Allie Palmieri scored 20 points in UMass’ 84-73 win over the Siena Saints.

UMass finished 17-15 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutewomen allowed opponents to score 58.7 points per game and shoot 38.4% from the field last season.

Harvard went 24-5 overall with a 12-2 record on the road last season. The Crimson averaged 12.5 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.