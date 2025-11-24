UMass earns 73-65 victory against Oregon State

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Daniel Hankins-Sanford’s 24 points helped UMass defeat Oregon State 73-65 on Monday. Hankins-Sanford also…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Daniel Hankins-Sanford’s 24 points helped UMass defeat Oregon State 73-65 on Monday.

Hankins-Sanford also had 11 rebounds for the Minutemen (4-3). Marcus Banks shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 14 points.

Malcolm Christie finished with 17 points and three steals for the Beavers (3-4). Olavi Suutela added 12 points and seven rebounds and Dez White also finished with 12 points.

UMass led Oregon State at the half, 34-31, with Banks its high scorer before the break at nine points. UMass took the lead for good with 2:27 left in the second half on a jump shot from Banks to make it a 67-65 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

