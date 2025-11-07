UMass and Siena to meet for out-of-conference game

Siena Saints (0-1) at UMass Minutewomen (1-0) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Siena meet in…

Siena Saints (0-1) at UMass Minutewomen (1-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Siena meet in non-conference action.

UMass finished 9-7 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Minutewomen allowed opponents to score 58.7 points per game and shoot 38.4% from the field last season.

Siena went 17-14 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Saints averaged 64.6 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.1% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

