UL Monroe Warhawks face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on 3-game win streak

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-0)

Monroe, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe comes into a matchup against UAPB as winners of three straight games.

UL Monroe went 11-19 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Warhawks averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 14.7 from 3-point range.

UAPB finished 3-25 overall last season while going 0-16 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 53.5 points per game last season, 25.0 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

