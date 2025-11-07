UL Monroe visits Ole Miss after Lewis’ 22-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -35.5;…

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -35.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Ole Miss after Krystian Lewis scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 102-82 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Ole Miss went 13-3 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Rebels averaged 14.1 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

UL Monroe went 7-25 overall with a 2-12 record on the road last season. The Warhawks averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

