UL Monroe visits Mississippi State following Jackson’s 25-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Mississippi State after Jazmine Jackson scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 62-47 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Mississippi State has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warhawks are 0-1 on the road. UL Monroe is 1-1 against opponents over .500.

Mississippi State averages 77.0 points, 20.0 more per game than the 57.0 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe scores 11.6 more points per game (66.5) than Mississippi State gives up to opponents (54.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Francis is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Destiney McPhaul is averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 55.6%.

J’Mani Ingram is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.5 points for the Warhawks. Marcavia Shavers is averaging 9.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

