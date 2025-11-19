UL Monroe plays Sam Houston on 4-game win streak

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-0) at Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe is…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-0) at Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Sam Houston.

Sam Houston finished 13-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearkats averaged 60.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.1 last season.

UL Monroe finished 11-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Warhawks averaged 67.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

