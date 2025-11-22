UL Monroe plays Lamar, aims for 5th straight home win

Lamar Cardinals (2-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-1) Monroe, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (2-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-1)

Monroe, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Lamar aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Warhawks are 4-0 on their home court. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Lamar is fifth in the Southland giving up 62.2 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

UL Monroe averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UL Monroe gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjah Inniss is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.8 steals. J’Mani Ingram is shooting 46.2% and averaging 9.8 points.

Shaila Forman averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jacei Denley is averaging 11.2 points and 1.6 steals.

