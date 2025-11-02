UL Monroe opens season at home against Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles at UL Monroe Warhawks Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Eastern Michigan…

Eastern Michigan Eagles at UL Monroe Warhawks

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Eastern Michigan in the season opener.

UL Monroe went 11-19 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Warhawks averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Michigan went 2-27 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

